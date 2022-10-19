US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $237.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.68.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

