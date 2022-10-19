US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 17.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.