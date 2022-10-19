US Bancorp DE Has $36.89 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average is $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

