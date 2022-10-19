US Bancorp DE Has $39.10 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.