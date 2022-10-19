US Bancorp DE Has $44.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,395,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 273.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.