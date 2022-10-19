US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

ADI opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

