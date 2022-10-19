US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,825 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.