US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,118 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

