US Bancorp DE Purchases 76,644 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

