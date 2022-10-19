US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

