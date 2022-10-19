US Bancorp DE Sells 1,407 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

