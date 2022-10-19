US Bancorp DE Sells 21,649 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

