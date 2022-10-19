US Bancorp DE Sells 2,392 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

