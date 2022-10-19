US Bancorp DE Sells 82,896 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $41,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.69, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.