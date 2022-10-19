Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $293.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $300.45.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

