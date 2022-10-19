Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,469 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

