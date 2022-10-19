Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is US Bancorp DE’s Largest Position

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,558,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 1.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,557,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

