Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

VT opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

