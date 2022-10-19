Verasity Achieves Market Cap of $37.30 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $37.30 million and $2.73 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

