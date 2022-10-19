Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 5.5% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

