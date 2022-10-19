VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.48

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 22304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.69.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.