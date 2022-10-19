Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 116,526 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $72,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

