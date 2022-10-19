Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 59,461 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $74,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

