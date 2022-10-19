Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

ABT opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

