Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,509 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $78,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

