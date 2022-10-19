Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 55,458 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Prudential Financial worth $67,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

