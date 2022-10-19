Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fastenal worth $78,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fastenal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,261,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 3.0 %

Fastenal stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.