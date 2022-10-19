Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $79,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $235.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

