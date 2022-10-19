Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of LKQ worth $73,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.