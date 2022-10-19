Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Fastenal worth $78,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,580,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

