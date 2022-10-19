Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.50 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $78,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

RTX stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.