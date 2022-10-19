Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 315,309 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $77,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CBIZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

