Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,766 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $79,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 331.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $235.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.