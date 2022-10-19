Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Visa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 37,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Visa by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

