Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

VGZ opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

