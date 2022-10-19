Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,243,000 after buying an additional 784,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 2.1 %

WMT stock opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

