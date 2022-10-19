Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

