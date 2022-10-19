Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD opened at $37.58 on Friday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.