Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $23,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

WAT opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

