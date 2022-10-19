Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $54.05 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

