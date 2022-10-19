West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.92 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.