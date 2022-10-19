Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

WY stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

