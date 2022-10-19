Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $5.76 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2022 guidance at $22.00-$24.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $22.00-24.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WHR opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.23. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $405,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

