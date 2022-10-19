William Blair Initiates Coverage on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.50. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,119 shares of company stock worth $575,323. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 203.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 157,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.