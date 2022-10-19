William Blair Weighs in on BRP Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BRP Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

BRP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

BRP opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BRP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BRP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

