Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 162.2% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

