Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.25

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 8173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
Wound Management Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.
About Wound Management Technologies
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
