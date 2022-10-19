WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

TSE:WSP opened at C$153.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.24. The stock has a market cap of C$19.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.41. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

