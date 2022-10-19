Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

