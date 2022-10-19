XML Financial LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 109.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 52.0% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 200,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 449.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $167.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

